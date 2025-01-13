Payment of traffic fines earned the government €116,187,254 in the space of 10 years, according to information tabled in parliament by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

He told Nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo in reply to a question that between 2013 and 2023 the authorities issued 3,583,847 tickets for a value of €133,811,122.

A total of 3,287,066 ticket fines were paid, with a value of €116,187,254.

Fines issued last year had a value of €16,215,744, more than twice that of 2013, with both the the number of cars on the roads and the nature of fines having increased.

The minister said LESA is working to recover outstanding funds and has issued 241 warrants of seizure to recover funds, which even go back to 2002.

Data tabled in parliament on Monday by Home Minister Byron Camilleri.

Police warn motorists to observe the rules

Meanwhile the police in a statement on Monday evening said they were committed to enforcing traffic regulations in the interests of safety.

Over Christmas and the first two weeks of the month hundreds of vehicles were stopped and fines were issued for those found breaking the law.

Among them were 84 cases of overspeeding in the past two weeks, the police said.

"Motorists are reminded about the importance of observing speed limits and other traffic regulations since disrespect for regulations can have serious consequences for the motorists themselves and other road users," the police said.