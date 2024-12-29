Two men were arrested early on Sunday for alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

The police said a 31-year-old resident in Cospicua and a 26-year-old resident in Valletta were arrested in Triq Manuel Magri, Ħamrun at about 7am.

The police had been monitoring the area and searched the two after they arrived separately. One was found in possession of more than 100 sachets of suspected cocaine.

A search at a Mosta apartment they frequented turned up more sachets of cocaine and heroin as well as €20,000 in cash.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia is holding an inquiry.