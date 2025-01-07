Two women were badly injured when they were hit by a pickup truck in Fgura on Monday evening.

The victims, who are aged 34 and 24 and Nepalese nationals, were on Triq Hompesh at around 8pm when a Toyota Hilux driven by a 20-year-old woman from Birżebbuġa hit them.

Both women were given first aid on-site and rushed to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The 24-year-old victim suffered serious injuries and is in a critical condition. The 34-year-old was grievously injured.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is leading a probe into the incident.

The incident was one of two major crashes reported on Monday night. In a separate incident, a 25-year-old died after smashing into a tree and signpost in Attard.

