Two Maltese motorcyclists have been taken to hospital in Sicily with life-threatening injuries, after colliding with a car on a road between Modica and Ragusa, according to local media reports.

The accident occurred at around 5pm on Sunday close to a bend on the SS 115 state road connecting the two cities.

Local media reports said the two Maltese suffered life-threatening injuries – termed ‘code red’ injuries by Italian emergency services – after being involved in a “violent impact” with a Fiat Panda driven by a 57-year-old Modica resident.

The car driver was also taken to the nearby Giovanni Paolo II hospital, but with “less worrying” injuries, Sicilian media reported.

One news outlet said the accident occurred during an “increasingly disastrous summer” for roads in the Ragusa province and highlighted the “extremely dangerous situation” for motorists in the area.

It is understood that investigations into the incident are ongoing.