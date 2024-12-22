Two motorcyclists were injured in a traffic accident on Triq is-Salina that involved three motorbikes and a car.

The accident was reported at 9.30am close to Kennedy Grove on the southbound lane.

It involved an Aprilia, a Honda and a Yamaha motorbike and a Mercedes driven by a German woman.

According to initial indications, one of the motorcyclists lost control of their vehicle and crashed into another vehicle.

The Aprilia and Honda drivers were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

