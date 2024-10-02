Two female pedestrians were grievously injured in two separate traffic accidents on Wednesday morning.

The police said in a statement the first accident was reported on Triq L-Etna, Mellieħa at 6.30am. The woman - a 69-year-old from Mellieħa - was hit by a Ford Transit driven by a 37-year-old man from Żurrieq.

In the second accident - reported on Labour Avenue in Naxxar at 9.45am - a 61-year-old woman from Birkirkara was hit by a Renault Captur driven by a 51-year-old man from Naxxar.

Both women were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

