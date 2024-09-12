Rescuers from the Civil Protection Department and the AFM on Thursday evening rescued two swimmers who were trapped in a cave near Ġnejna.

The CPD said the alert was raised in a call to the 112 emergency number about the swimmers trapped at Ta’ Maria Cave because of the rough sea.

The AFM and the CPD deployed maritime units that were able to rescue the swimmers and bring them to safety.

They appeared to be in good health.

The past few days, characterised by a strong wind and rough seas, were a busy time for rescuers.

Five divers were rescued off Wied iz-Zurrieq on Tuesday and a young Italian woman was rescued off Qawra on Wednesday.