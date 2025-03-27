Two men were being treated for smoke inhalation after the house they were in caught fire early on Thursday morning in Fgura.

Smoke could be seen billowing out of the house at around 6am on Cospicua Road which was temporarily closed as the Civil Protection Department brought the fire under control.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, who is from Fgura, posted on Facebook that he had been informed that "a number of persons" had been evacuated from a property which was on fire and were given medical assistance on site.

A police spokesperson confirmed that two men were later taken to hospital "for observation" to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The full extent of the damage to the property is still to be established.

This is a developing story.