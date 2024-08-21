Two women were injured in a traffic accident on Triq Ħal Far, Birżebbuġa, on Tuesday evening.

The police said the accident involved a Toyota Aygo X driven by a 34-year-old woman from Siġġiewi and a Ford Transit van driven by a 22-year-old Greek national from Marsascala.

A 56-year-old woman from Vittoriosa was also in the Toyota.

The accident was reported at 6.15pm.

The two women were rushed to Mater Dei where the driver was certified to have suffered grievous injuries while the passenger suffered slight injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.