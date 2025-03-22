The Institute of Space Sciences and Astronomy at the University of Malta marked its 10th anniversary with a special event at Kalkara's Villa Bighi on Friday.

The event was held in collaboration with Xjenza Malta and brought together scientists, academics, industry professionals and space enthusiasts.

It also provided a space for recent graduates to showcase their astronomy, astrophysics and cosmology projects, providing a glimpse into the work undertaken at ISSA.

ISSA was founded in 2014 by Professor Kristian Zarb Adami at the University of Malta and rapidly became a leader in interdisciplinary research, blending the fields of science, engineering and ICT.

The Institute has fostered partnerships with prestigious institutions, such as Oxford and Cambridge Universities and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and has developed a range of cutting-edge infrastructure, including supercomputing facilities and advanced theoretical physics research.

A group photo at the Villa Bighi event. Photo: Xjenza Malta

ISSA Director Alessio Magro looked back on the past 10 years.

“We have not only advanced research and knowledge in space science, but have also fostered an environment where innovation thrives. I am excited about the next phase of our work and the continued impact we will have on both local and international scientific communities,” he said.

Xjenza Malta Senior Director Omar Cutajar said the state science institution was keen to continue supporting ISSA work.

“The growth of ISSA over the past decade has been nothing short of remarkable. Its success is a testament to the dedication and passion of its researchers and faculty, as well as the collaborative spirit that drives innovation in space science,” he said.