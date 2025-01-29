The Malta Architecture & Spatial Planning (MASP) Awards are back for their 6th edition, continuing their tradition of celebrating innovation, functionality and an outstanding contribution to the built environment. Known for spotlighting architecture and design projects that challenge the ordinary, these awards offer a platform for professionals to share their creative visions and inspire the industry at large.

6th Edition of MASP Awards (2024)

Organised by the Planning Authority and held under the esteemed Patronage of the President of Malta of Her Excellency Miriam Spiteri Debono, the MASP Awards have become a benchmark of excellence, honouring exceptional projects ranging from heritage restorations to cutting-edge modern interior designs.

St Paul's Pro-Cathedral, Winner Restoration MASP 2023.

Reflecting on the impact of the awards, widely respected entrepreneur and MASP Jury Chairperson Helga Ellul said, “The MASP Awards are crucial because they recognize excellence and innovation, inspiring professionals to push boundaries and set new benchmarks in architecture and design. They foster healthy competition and highlight the importance of impactful, sustainable design.”

Ellul concluded “I encourage established and upcoming periti and interior designers and architecture students to participate because the MASP Awards provide a unique platform to showcase their talent, gain industry recognition, and network with peers. It’s an opportunity to celebrate their creativity and inspire the future of design.”

The Brewhouse, Winner Rehabilitation and Conservation, MASP 2023.

This year’s awards will feature 10 categories, offering Periti, architecture firms, interior designers and planners the chance to showcase their recent most remarkable projects. Architecture students pursuing a Master’s Degree with the Faculty for the Built Environment at the University of Malta can also participate through the ‘Outstanding Students Project Award’ category.

Entries open on 24th February and close on March 28, 2025. The public will once again have the opportunity to vote online for their favourite project between 30th April – 25th May 2025, although public voting will not influence the jury's final decisions.

Prof. Richard England, President’ Award – MASP 2023.

A highlight of the MASP Awards is the President’s Award, a prestigious recognition of lifetime achievement in architecture and planning. This honour celebrates individuals whose contributions to research, education, or practice have significantly shaped Malta’s built environment. Past recipients include Prof. Richard England, Prof. Conrad Thake, Perit Konrad Buhagiar (AP Valletta), Perit Joseph M. Spiteri (posthumously), and Perit Dr. Godwin Cassar.

This year’s jury panel comprises a mix of local and international experts from Italy, United Kingdom and Poland, ensuring a diverse and well-rounded evaluation process. An independent and separate panel will select the recipient of the President’s Award.

As the MASP Awards enter their 6th edition, they remain a beacon of creativity and excellence, highlighting the projects and individuals shaping Malta’s architectural future.

For more information about categories, submission details, and timelines visit www.maspawards.com.