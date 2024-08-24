Surgeries may have to be cancelled unless stocks of O Positive and A Positive blood are replenished, health authorities warned on Saturday.
Stocks of the two blood types have “continued to drop drastically”, health authorities noted in a statement.
“If the blood reserve remains low operations might need to be cancelled.”
The blood transfusion centre, opposite St Luke's Hospital, will be open till 6pm. Transport can be provided by phoning 80074313
Further information from www.blood.gov.mt Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/bloodmalta
