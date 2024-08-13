Harrowing! Perhaps that’s the most appropriate word to describe the current global political predicament. The world seems ever closer to World War III and stands on the brink of unheard of disaster and destruction.

While the Russia-Ukraine war raged on, Hamas and Israel’s conflict introduced another horrendous episode to the horrific global series unfolding before the world. Despite the conflict being far from a feasible solution, the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in his home in Tehran, a city of Iran, has added further fuel to the fire.

Therefore, before the situation escalates further, and turns into a larger and more horrific conflict and puts at risk the lives of millions of innocent people who do not want to see a war, the major countries of the world and their leaders should play a constructive role based on justice and fairness to mediate between them as stated in the Holy Quran:

“And if two parties of believers fight against each other make peace between them; then, if after that one of them transgresses against the other, fight the party that transgresses until it returns to the command of God. Then, if it returns, make peace between them with equity and act justly. Verily, God loves the just” (49:10).

I believe if world leaders do not realise their responsibility to extinguish this fire before it spreads to other countries and beyond borders, then the onus will be upon all those who remained silent and stood on the sidelines whilst the world was on fire.

His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, has repeatedly urged all world powers to de-escalate the conflict stating: “As long as world leaders do not courageously strive for a ceasefire, they are invariably responsible for taking the world towards destruction.”

It is, therefore, strange that people allege that religion is the cause of unrest in the world. Recently, we have seen that religious leaders are becoming the voices of peace and well-being for the entirety of mankind. His Holiness, Pope Francis has spoken on the need for peace building on a regular basis.

Similarly, His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad has been warning of a global world war for over two decades as he saw the injustice unfolding and the ordinary rights of individuals not being upheld.

As mentioned earlier, he has striven for decades to highlight the volatility of today’s world and has called on world leaders, governments and nations to set aside any differences that exist for the greater good of mankind and for the sake of establishing justice, harmony and peace in the world.

Undoubtedly, justice and peace are of paramount importance for our social, cultural, political and economic progress. The history of mankind bears witness to the fact that most of the development and progress the world has achieved was during times of peace and security.

Therefore, we must understand the true value of peace and make ourselves fully aware of the risks of divisive and unjust policies that serve only to ferment unrest and lead to frustrations that are bound to erupt and boil over eventually.

We must hear the call of the times and we must ‘stand up to be counted’. We must play our sincere and effective roles and should never leave any stone unturned to achieve this noble cause of peace, harmony and justice.

Whenever any differences or conflicts arise, we must urge our leaders and politicians to engage in constructive dialogue to find viable solutions to solve such issues and to step back from the precipice because there is no doubt that if a global war erupts, it will be unlike anything the world has ever seen. Surely, its catastrophic and devastating consequences are far beyond our comprehension and imagination.

The wise words of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, are the guiding principles in such situations, where he said: “The strong one is not he who knocks out others in wrestling, the strong one is he who keeps control over himself when he is roused, incited or provoked.”

I would like to conclude with an all-time guiding principle and declaration of the Holy Quran (4:129) which is: “Reconciliation, harmony, tolerance and peace are surely the best.”

Laiq Ahmed Atif is president of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Malta.