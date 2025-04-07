A man who appeared confused as he swung a metal rod and damaged property while he walked in Hamrun, also threatened policemen who arrested him and challenged them to a fight, a court heard on Monday.

Teklit Gebrekrstos Welday, 37, pleaded not guilty to a range of charges including damaging third-party property, threatening and insulting the police, giving officers false particulars and living a vagrant and idle life.

Police inspector Sarah Kathleen Zerafa testified that Hamrun police station had received several calls on the night of April 5 about a man who was walking along the street, holding and waving a piece of metal, with which he allegedly broke things.

Officers eventually came across the suspect waving the piece of metal. He was taken to the police station where he initially refused to give his particulars and then submitted confusing details, saying he was from Eritrea and Ethiopia, and giving the police different names. He did not carry any documents, phone or keys.

Fearing that the man was not in the right state police took him to Mt Carmel Hospital. On the way the suspect insulted the police officers accompanying them and started threatening them.

He also urged them to take off their uniforms and fight him.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea refused a request for bail made by legal aid lawyer Martin Farrugia.