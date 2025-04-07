Whether you are a primary or secondary school student preparing for SEC examinations, a post-secondary student sitting for A-Level and Intermediate MATSEC examinations, or a university student undertaking end-of-year or finals exams, this message is for you.

Beyond motivation, this is a guide to metacognitive skills (thinking about your thinking), rooted in neuroscience, to help you understand and direct the power of adrenaline to your advantage.

While there are multiple hormones and neurotransmitters at play during stressful moments, for simplicity, we will focus on adrenaline, a familiar hormone that, when harnessed correctly, can propel you towards success rather than hinder your performance.

