Radio host Valentina Rossi, actor Davide Tucci and entrepreneur Pauline Agius have been unveiled as the hosts of this year's Malta Eurovision Song Contest.

The announcement was made on Thursday afternoon on the radio show Magic Drive.

The contest to choose Malta's representative singer at the semi-finals of the Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland will take place on February 4, 6 and 8 at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre (MFCC) in Ta' Qali.

Rossi and Agius are no strangers to Eurovision. In 2010, Agius co-hosted the Malta Eurosong alongside Keith Demicoli.

She was also Malta's spokesperson in 2009, announcing the country's votes during the Eurovision Song Contest final.

Meanwhile, Rossi announced the country's votes during the Eurovision Song Contest 2014 final.

It will be the first Eurovision appearance for Tucci - the renowned actor with Italian and Maltese roots who has made a name for himself in both local and international film productions.

Radio duo Daniel and Ylenia will keep viewers entertained with behind-the-scenes action as the show's backstage presenters.

Testa had also participated in the popular contest in 2014, placing third with the song One Last Ride.

Tickets for the show can be purchased here.