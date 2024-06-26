Valletta's Maestro Vinny Vella Senior died on Wednesday aged 96.

Vella played the clarinet and saxophone, with his career spanning from the 1940s to the 1990s.

He was the leading musician and director of the band Vinny’s Blue Jackets and performed alongside several local and foreign performers including Albano Carrisi, Bobby Solo and Wilma De Angelis.

His name was synonymous with venues such as The Premier, Phoenicia, Strait Street and Chalet.

His grandson Jamie told Times of Malta Vella was also among the musicians at a ball in Malta attended by then-Princess Elizabeth during her stay on the island.

Maestro Vella reading Times of Malta. Photo: Facebook/Jamie Vella

On Facebook, Jamie recalled Vella as "a true legend by every measure".

"To many he will be remembered as the larger-than-life Meastro. To us he was simply ‘nannu Vinny’ - the centre of our family. Thank you nannu for the love, wisdom, memories and - thank you for the music."

As news spread of his death on Wednesday, several took to social media to bid farewell to the "legend".

Fellow musician Mark Spiteri Lucas said that Vella, together with other musicians, many of whom were from Valletta, had helped shape the local musical scene during the second half of the twentieth century.

"Rest in peace maestro and thank you for how many people you have blessed with your music," he said.

Photo of Vinny with fellow band members: Facebook/Mark Spiteri Lucas

Valletta councillor Ray Azzopardi said the locality had lost an "icon".

"There is no need to describe Vinny because everyone knows who he was and what he did in his life. Vinny certainly left beautiful memories and he thrilled everyone with his music."

Vella is survived by his three children, Tania, Carmen and Vinny Jr - who followed in his father's footsteps and forged his own musical career.