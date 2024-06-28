The Vittoriosa Historical and Cultural Society is this year celebrating its 70th anniversary.

The society was born in the aftermath of World War II. Prompted by the urge to salvage old buildings and palaces from further damage or demolition in the, a group of Vittoriosa enthusiasts, led by Lorenzo Zahra and the late Frans Mallia, former National Museum director, entrusted the presidency of the newly-founded society to the late Dr Louis Buttigieg.

Foremost among its initial pleas to the authorities, the society campaigned for the reconstruction of the iconic clock tower, a singular landmark of the city. Another noteworthy early achievement was the resumption of a tradition, interrupted by the war, of the Great Siege Victory festivity in the very same piazza where it was first solemnly applauded in 1565. It also fell on the society to commemorate at Vittoriosa the fourth centenary of the Great Siege in 1965.

Over the years, the society, now a formal NGO, has continued uninterruptedly to promote the wealth of the city’s historical patrimony through cultural initiatives and projects.

Pier Giorgio, Anton and Karl Buttigieg presenting a commemorative plaque on behalf of the Buttigieg family, blessed by Vittoriosa archpriest Can. Karmelo Busuttil.

To celebrate its 70th anniversary, the society held a thanksgiving mass at St Lawrence Collegiate church, conducted by the Archpriest Can. Carmelo Busuttil. The homily was delivered by Can. Stephen Attard, the society’s president.

The Rev. Chapter of the Collegiate participated in the concelebration, which included Mgr Paul Raggio, honorary president of the society. This was followed by a tribute to the society’s first president, Dr Louis Buttigieg (1924-1963), with a speech delivered by his son Pierre Giorgio.

The restored niche of St Joseph at the Vittoriosa parish museum.

On behalf of the Buttigieg family, he presented a commemorative plaque to the society to be affixed to the society’s premises in Vittoriosa Square. Memorabilia of Buttigieg were displayed in a showcase for the occasion. Among these were press cuttings of some of the poems he used to publish periodically in the Times of Malta.

The archpriest then blessed and inaugurated the restored niche of St Joseph in the oratory dedicated to him, adjacent to St Lawrence church. The work was done gratuitously by volunteers and the material was funded by the society to mark this anniversary. Also as a lasting token of the occasion, the society published a booklet, a copy of which was distributed to those in attendance.

The society’s secretary George Agius thanked members and guests for their support and invited them for refreshments on the church parvis.

Among the participants was George Cilia, who has been a member of the society for 70 years and served in the society’s first committee in 1954.