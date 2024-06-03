Uncollected voting documents will be distributed from the Electoral Office in Naxxar and the Identity Cards Office in Victoria on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

In a statement, the commission recommended that:

Those unable to walk should be taken to the electoral offices by a private car. In such cases, there should be another person accompanying the driver and the voter so that they can present the voter’s ID or residence card to one of the commissioners and show them where the voter is (in the parked car).

When elderly and sick people are unable to be brought by a private car to collect their documents, the commission will try to deliver the documents to their residences. Such voters, or a relative, should call or contact the electoral office on 2558 3240.

Hospitals’ restricted visiting hours

Polling day at Mater Dei, Karin Grech, Mount Carmel and Gozo General hospitals has been set for June 6.

No visitors will be allowed at these hospitals throughout the day.

However, the electoral commission - on the advice of the hospital authorities - may issue permits for the relatives of patients who are seriously ill.