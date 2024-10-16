Infrastructure Malta has launched a Whatsapp Channel to update followers on the Msida Creek Project and any related traffic diversions in real time.

The project first made headlines in 2019, when then Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg announced plans to build two flyovers at the junction.

The project drew criticism from residents, NGOs and architects and prompted a radical redesign of the project - adding a piazza in front of the parish church, parking spaces, a canal, pedestrian walkways and bridges.

The redesign of the Msida Creek project saw the number of flyovers reduced to one.

Earlier this year, the Chamber of Architects released plans for an alternative to the project that would see the busy junction transformed into a tree-filled park.

Last week, the Msida Local Council urged IM to drop its flyover plans and find alternatives that would benefit residents’ well-being and health.

Those interested can join by clicking here or here.