A car was engulfed by flames while on the road on Thursday morning, with CPD officials on the site working to put it out.

Footage shows the car stopped right outside the Kappara Tunnels on Regional Road, on the carriageway heading towards Msida, with flames snaking from underneath the car bonnet and engulfing the front of the car.

Police and the Civil Protection Department are unable to provide further details at this time.

The road has been blocked off to traffic for the time being.

