The first two steel structures that will form part of the flyover at the heart of the Msida Creek Project have been delivered to the site, Infrastructure Malta said.

They will form the first 28-metre span of the structure.

The 60-tonne components were transported during the night from Ħal Far to Msida in a slow and complicated process coordinated with Transport Malta.

Other large steel structures will be delivered in the coming weeks and welded together.

The three-year infrastructure project, which aims to ease traffic on one of the country's busiest roads, got underway in November last year.

Works so far have included concrete piling and sheet piles to delineate and create the opening of a water canal.

Some of the concrete piles and columns for the flyover are also in place. The flyover will take traffic from Msida to Tal-Qroqq.

Work is ongoing on a new bridge connecting Msida's waterfront to the Pietà side.