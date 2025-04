A young worker died when he was trapped against machinery while unloading a container on Monday afternoon, the police said.

The tragedy unfolded at about 6pm in a factory in Triq is-Santwarju tal-Ħlas. The 34-year-old Nigerian was trapped between cargo and machinery and died on the spot.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia is holding an inquiry.

Investigations are being carried out by the police and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority.