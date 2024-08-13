The first turtle hatchling of the season has successfully made its way to the sea, as Malta experiences a record number of turtle nests this summer.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, Nature Trust Malta and ERA said that the first turtle nest, which was found in Golden Bay on June 15, had hatched successfully.

A total of 44 hatchling turtles emerged from this nest after it was excavated by ERA and Nature Trust officials, accompanied by a veterinary to assess its status.

Seven more nests are also expected to hatch in the weeks to come.

The first turtle hatchling to make its way to the water. Video: ERA

"This hatching serves as an essential reminder of the important role played by dedicated NTM volunteers and ERA officials in their conservation efforts and collaboration in protecting this endangered species," Darrin Stevens, Director for Environment & Resources, said.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to all volunteers! and reminded the public to always respect wildlife and their habitats when enjoying our beautiful beaches."

Stevens also urged the public to exercise caution when close to the nest during this sensitive time for the hatchlings.

"Should the public be present during a hatching event no lights or flashes are to be used and noise is to be kept to a minimum," he said.

ERA also thanked the public and the volunteers for their cooperation and efforts this season.