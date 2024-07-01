Infrastructure Malta on Monday published plans for a new traffic management system at the Tal-Barrani, Tarxien and Bulebel area which it said will be implemented before the scholastic year.

It said the new system is meant to improve infrastructure in the area but also traffic flow by addressing five key junctions in the area and introducing a new system of synchronised traffic lights.

Video: Infrastructure Malta

The plan, it said, was currently being discussed with stakeholders including local councils, and "aims to be implemented before the start of the next school year".

It is not clear when works will start or end.

The Tal-Barrani area is a very busy route connecting Santa Lucia, Fgura, Tarxien, Żabbar, Żejtun, Għaxaq, Marsaxlokk and Birżebbuġa.

Tal-Barrani Road is also reportedly one of Malta's most dangerous roads.

The details of the new traffic system:

Vehicles exiting Tarxien towards Tal-Barrani Road, heading towards Valletta or Birżebbuġa, will continue to use Triq il-Palma as they do now.

The exit from Tarxien towards Fgura/Żabbar/Żejtun will no longer be disrupted due to the removal of traffic lights. An additional dedicated lane will be added in these directions, increasing the number of lanes from two to three.

Photo: Infrastructure Malta

Access will be reopened for vehicles from Birżebbuġa/Żejtun to enter Tarxien from Triq il-Gudja. The exit from this junction towards Birżebbuġa will remain unchanged.

Photo: Infrastructure Malta

Vehicles from Żabbar/Fgura towards Santa Luċia/Valletta will now pass through Triq Ħal Tarxien, then Triq tal-Ħotba, and finally Triq il-Barrani, Żejtun.

Photo: Infrastructure Malta