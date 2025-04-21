DANCE

Decade

Malta’s national contemporary dance company ŻfinMalta is celebrating its 10th anniversary with Decade, a new work celebrating Malta and its identity, at the Salesian Theatre, Sliema, on April 25 and 26.

Through dance, music and the voices of local people, the work encapsulates the Maltese spirit and invites audiences to celebrate the achievements of ŻfinMalta and to see Malta through fresh eyes.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

ARTS

Malta Spring Festival

The 19th edition of the Malta Spring Festival runs from April 22 to 26 at various venues with the theme ‘A Radiant Future’.

The opening concert on April 22 at St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral, Valletta, will feature the Quíron Quartet, who will play Shostakovich’s String Quartet no. 8 and 15. The quartet includes Edgera Gomes (violin), Barbara Udovcic (violin), José Azevedo (viola) and Maria Nabeiro (cello).

This will be followed by a contemporary dance performance with live music at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, on April 24. In Fragments in Flux, choreographer and dancer Dorian Mallia, alongside other dancers from Moveo Dance Company, will give new life to Luciano Berio’s Sequenza for Piano and Pierre Boulez’s Douze Notations, accompanied by musicians Kristina Besman (violin), Philip Attard (saxophone), Gjorgji Cincievski (double bass) and Christine Zerafa (piano).

On April 25, renowned jazz guitarist Sandro Zerafa will take to the Manoel Theatre stage with his new quartet, while his son, rising pianist Franceso Zerafa, will perform works by Beethoven, Ravel, Scriabin and Fauré.

The festival closes at the Manoel on April 26 with a performance by the newly established Malta Spring Festival Orchestra, an ensemble of youth string players from around the world. They will perform works by Fiorini, Shostakovich, Pärt and Tchaikovsky. Violinist Dmitry Sitkovetsky will play as soloist.

For more information, visit maltaspringfestival.com. Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Sandro Zerafa in a recent gig. Photo: Michael Weilandt

THEATRE

Beauty and the Beast on Ice

Top international performers are bringing to life the beloved fairytale on ice at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali for one last time on April 21 at 6pm.

The event is organised by Grapevine Music in collaboration with Visit Malta and International Ice Stars.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Trab: The Rest is Dust

Mikiel Anton Vassalli College is staging a brand new opera titled Trab: The Rest is Dust as part of a trilogy on April 25 and 26 at 8pm.

With an original libretto by author Ġorġ Peresso and music by composer Reuben Pace, this multidisciplinary production tackles timely themes such as environmental degradation, corporate greed, xenophobia and the right to love freely.

Under the executive production of Victor Galea, the show features an international cast, a Polish orchestra and expert mentors in stage direction, choreography, set design and more.

Tickets from ticketline.com.mt are free.

A scene from Swar, the first in the operatic trilogy of which Trab is part.

Il-Futur Inkiteb Ilbieraħ

A play written and directed by Clive Piscopo is being staged at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta on April 25 and 26, on the occasion of Francis Ebejer’s 100th birth anniversary.

The show sees a group of actors trying to create the perfect tribute to the author. But as they pitch ideas and rehearsals spiral into theatrical chaos, the tribute takes on a life of its own, blurring the lines between past and present, rehearsals and reality, actor and role.

The cast comprises Abigail Borg, Claire Piscopo, Deborah Saliba, James Caruana, Joseph Philip Micallef and Nicholas Frendo.

Tickets for the play, certified 12+, from kreattivita.org.

The cast of Il-Futur Inkiteb Ilbieraħ.

MUSIC

Gaulitana: A Festival of Music

The festival ensues on April 21 with Triptych, a concert featuring works for two violins and cello at St Anthony of Padua church in Għajnsielem. A string trio led by Pierre Louis Attard will perform.

Dances for Spring, a concert by the husband-wife piano duo, Duo Velichkov and Koval, will be held at Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz on April 23. They will interpret Slavonic dances, as well as Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker.

The Duo Trainini – Pontoriero will then perform on April 26 and 27, also at Kempinski. The Brahms Cello Sonatas will be followed by Echoes of Italy: Il Novecento, a 20th-century programme exploring connections between the Italian musical heritage and the innovative spirit of Stravinsky.

Gaulitana runs until May 4. Events are free. For more information, visit www.gaulitanus.com.

The Duo Velichkov and Koval

Iljieli fit-Teatru: Chamberfest

Soprano Gabrielle Portelli and baritone Joseph Cutajar will perform alongside pianist Marie-Elena Farrugia in a voice and piano recital at the Green Room of Pjazza Teatru Rjal, Valletta, tomorrow, April 21, at 7.30pm.

Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

Echoes of the Greats

Festivals Malta, in collaboration with the Jesuits' Church Foundation, is organising a concert featuring the Elite String Quartet at the Oratory of the Immacolata at the Jesuits' church in Valletta on April 23 at 7.30pm.

The concert will take the audience through time with a programme that includes works by Pärt, Bach, Grieg, Elgar, Massenet, Sibelius, Shostakovich and Jenkins.

The Elite String Quartet is made up of Angelo Spadafora (violin), Matteo Colombo (violin), Savio Debono (viola) and Yaroslav Miklukho (cello).

Entrance is free but donations in aid of the Jesuits' church restoration will be appreciated.

Beyond Infinity

The Malta Society of Arts’ Sustain-Delay programme continues on April 23 at 7.30pm.

Pianist Gabi Sultana will draw inspiration from minimalist giants such as Philip Glass for this set and will also play some works by Benjamin Van Esser.

Opening the evening is Alex Zicotron, a Maltese musician celebrated for his pioneering work with electronic duo Spooky Monkey, as well as his DJ alter-ego Dr Zicotron.

For tickets, visit showshappening.com.

Pianist Gabi Sultana. Photo: Nicky Scicluna

Ave Spes Solamen

A concert of sacred music, from the late 18th century to present times, is being organised by the Jesuits’ Church Foundation at the Oratory of the Onorati, Valletta, on April 24 at 7.30pm.

The programme includes pieces by Antonio Nani, Pietro Paolo Bugeja, Giuseppe Vella, Carmelo Pace, Abraham d’Amato, Alex Vella Gregory and others.

It also features rarely heard pieces from the Mdina Cathedral Archives, painstakingly transcribed and edited by the musicians themselves.

Sopranos Mariette Borg and Maria Grazia Grech will be accompanied by Abraham D’Amato on the piano/organ.

Entrance is free but donations are welcome.

Bir Miftuħ International Music Festival

The Bir Miftuħ International Music Festival, organised by Din l-Art Ħelwa, continues with a vocal and harp performance on April 25 at 7.30pm.

Soprano Gillian Zammit will perform works by Massenet, Debussy, Berlioz, Gounod and Fauré alongside singers from the Opera Nova Project, mezzo soprano Nicole Vassallo, tenor Jester Rosales and harpist Anne Marie Camilleri Podestà.

The concert is being held with the support of the Embassy of France and the Alliance Française de Malte-Méditerranée.

For tickets details, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Soprano Gillian Zammit

Great Siege Concert

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Pietro Cangiano’s Il Grande Assedio di Malta del 1565 − Nascita di Valletta, at St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta, on April 26 at 8.30pm.

The orchestra, under the direction of Cangiano, will be accompanied by tenor Michael Alfonsi and the ARS Cantandi choir under the direction of Maria Spiteri Cefai.

The concert, produced by the Italian Embassy in Valletta, is under the artistic direction of Massimiliano Pulvano Guelfi.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra. Photo: Facebook

FILM

Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII

The documentary's poster

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian's is showing the groundbreaking 1972 film directed by Adrian Maben, which has digitally re-mastered in 4K from the original 35mm footage with enhanced audio.

Set in the beautiful ruins of the ancient Roman amphitheatre in Pompeii, Italy, the film captures Pink Floyd performing an intimate concert without an audience.

Filmed in October 1971, the performance features tracks such as Echoes, A Saucerful of Secrets, and One of These Days.

The film also includes rare behind-the-scenes glimpses of the band working on The Dark Side of the Moon at Abbey Road Studios.

The film is showing on April 24 at 8.45pm, on April 26 at 8.30pm and on April 27 at 4 and 6.20pm. Tickets are available here.

MISCELLANEOUS

Malta International Fireworks Festival

The annual fireworks extravaganza is back on April 22, 25 and 30 in Valletta and on April 26 in Nadur.

There will be traditional displays, non-competitive pyroshows and a pyro show competition involving local and foreign fireworks factories running throughout the festival. There will also be entertainment on stage in Quarry Wharf Road, Valletta.

For all the details, visit the festival's Facebook page.

The event's poster

Valletta Green Festival

The Valletta Cultural Agency is once again organising the Valletta Green Festival from April 25 to May 4 from 8pm onwards

Visitors may enjoy a stunning garden with water features and informative stands; hands-on environmental activities with Project Green, Ambjent Malta, ERA, Circular Economy Malta and more; an eco maket along Old Theatre Street; creative kids’ workshops and free face painting; and parades and performances from roaming characters, live bands and percussionists.

Admission is free. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

St George's Square during a past edition of the Valletta Green Festival. Photo: Valletta Cultural Agency

Springtime Festival

A three-day celebration for the whole family is taking place at the Oak Tree Circle in the National Park, Ta’ Qali, between April 25 and 27.

There will be market stalls, food trucks and a children’s area, where many free activities will be held throughout the weekend. These include yoga, a scavenger hunt, and upcycling and flower workshops.

The event is organised by Eco Market Malta in collaboration with Malta National Parks. Follow the event on social media for the agenda of activities and more information.

Festa Frawli

Mġarr, Malta, is once again holding its beloved strawberry festival on April 27 from 10am to 5pm.

One can expect lots of strawberries for sale, besides strawberry-based food and drink items to taste. There will also be various performances and activities for the young ones.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Mġarr square during a previous edition of Festa Frawli. Photo: Facebook

whatson@timesofmalta.com