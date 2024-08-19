ARTS

KampuSajf 2024

The Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST) is holding the second edition of KampuSajf from August 23 to 28.The first two days of the multidisciplinary festival will be held at the amphitheatre in Mosta behind the MCAST Campus, before moving on to the Paola Campus.

The programme includes:

• Dizzjunarju tal-Maħbubin: A multi-disciplinary project featuring Martina Georgina, Klonn and Hearts Beating in Time, written by Jien_a and published on Aphroconfuso.

• Teatru Malta Hit Parade: A music production by Teatru Malta with the Albert Garzia Trio, Justin Galea and Charlotte Formosa, featuring Claire Tonna and Il-Lapes.

• Karmaġenn: A production blending music and theatre by Karmaġenn and Chewing Productions.

• Animation Showcase Malta: A film production showcasing short, animated films from Malta-based animators, including a selection of works of MCAST students following courses at the Institute for the Creative Arts (ICA).

• Malta’s Musical Heritage: A music performance by the Mariele Zammit Kwartett, with Mariele Zammit on vocals, Warren Galea on guitar and Oliver Degabriele on bass.

Performances start at 8.30pm. The festival is powered by APS Bank and is under the artistic direction of Stjanu Debono. It is being organised in collaboration with POPP and is supported by Heritage Malta.

One may visit MCAST’s social media platforms and website for more information. Tickets from trackagescheme.com.

MUSIC

MCO Notte Italiana

Pjazza Teatru Rjal is holding its annual appointment with Italian pop music on August 23 at 8.30pm.

The Malta Concert Orchestra, under the direction of Joe Brown, will perform popular hits such as Come Saprei, La Solitudine, Uomini Soli, Miserere and Caruso.

Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

The Malta Concert Orchestra in a performance at Pjazza Teatru Rjal. Photo: Facebook/MCO

Unplugged – Live music in the park

Ivan Grech and Klinsmann ft. Melury Band will perform in San Klement Park, Żabbar, on August 21 at 7.30pm.

There will also be food stalls and drinks.

Entrance is free.

Balluta Music Fest: Vol 2.

The Crafty Cat and Mela Mela are organising three days of live music, food and craft beer between August 23 and 25.

There will be performances by Lucid Cream on August 23, Captain Romance and The Danger Dogs on August 24 and The Mallet Finger on August 25.

There will also be an open mic session on August 25.

The event will be held at the Crafty Cat Plaza, Mall Tower, Triq George Borg Oliver, St Julian’s. Music starts at 5pm and entrance is free.

FILM

Gozo Film Festival

The seventh edition of the Gozo Film Festival will get under way at the Citadel in Victoria between August 23 and 25.

There will be open-air screenings of local and international features and short films, and workshops for adults, children and teenagers.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page and gozofilmfestival.com.

Guests watching a film at last year's Gozo Film Festival. Photo: Facebook/Gozo Film Festival

Shayda

On August 24, Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta is screening the winner of the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival 2023.

Shayda, directed by Iranian-Australian film-maker Noora Niasari, follows an Iranian woman living in Australia, who finds refuge in a women’s shelter with her frightened six-year-old daughter, Mona, after filing for divorce. Buoyed by the approach of Nowruz (Persian New Year), she tries to forge a fresh start with new and unfettered freedoms. But when a judge grants the child’s father visitation rights, he re-enters their life, stoking Shayda’s fear that he will attempt to take Mona back to Iran.

The film, certified 15, will be screened at 7.30pm. It will also be shown on other dates. Visit kreattivita.org for more information and tickets.

MISCELLANEOUS

Festa Lwien

Ta’ Qali Artisan Village is once again celebrating Maltese culture with an event for all the family on August 24 from 6.30 to 11pm.

The streets in the area will be decorated and lit up for the occasion, and a large number of stalls will be selling traditional food and beverages, as well as a variety of artisanal products.

The evening will be animated by local comedian duo Danusan, who will also be doing some sketches on stage ahead of a performance by pop-folk band Kantera.

Tikka Banda will kick off the musical entertainment with a march around the village, playing tunes that are popular in local village feasts.

Children will have the opportunity to play traditional games such as passju, lastku, ħabel, potato race and sack race. The kids’ area will also include a bouncy castle, trampoline and, for the first time this year, small quad-bikes and train rides.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Visitors to last year's edition of Festa Lwien. Photo: Malta Crafts Foundation

Chasing Sunsets Anthem Orchestra

St Catherine Band of Żurrieq is collaborating with Tenishia for a musical event in Żurrieq centre on August 23 at 8pm.

There will also be a performance by Red Electric.

Entrance is free but donations will be collected in aid of Smiling with Jerome.

Għad-dell tal-Akwadott

Kerċem local council is organising an evening for all the family in the area known as Qasam San Ġorġ on August 24 from 7pm onwards.

There will be performances by Cash and Band and DCapitals, synchronised fireworks, free traditional Maltese food tasting and various food and drink stalls. Also on site will be a treshing machine, a piece of farm equipment that separates grain seed from the stalks and husks.

Entrance is free.

Lejla Maltija Grandjuża

Several local singers will take part in a Maltese night organised by the Sezzjoni Żgħażagħ Palmisti Żurrieq on August 24.

These are Ryan Hili, Maxine Pace, Graziella Borg, Kyle George, Thea Aquilina, Drakard and Jade Vella.

There will also be various food and drink stalls.

The event will be held in Triq Don Carlo de Giovanni Inglott from 7.30pm onwards. Entrance is free.

The Collective Memory of Dockyard Workers

'The Dockyard from the Workers’ Perspective – 100 Interviews' published by Heritage Malta

Heritage Malta is organising the third talk in a series by former Malta Dockyard workers at the Maritime Museum in Vittoriosa on August 25 at 10am.

The talk will deal with a significant project that recorded the memories of more than 130 ex-employees of the Malta Dockyard.

The discussion will explore the meticulous process of documenting these memories and compiling them into a publication by Heritage Malta, which offers a unique insight into one of Malta’s most iconic industries through the memories of the artisans trained in it.

Participation is free of charge but is only open to those who register here as places are limited.

During the event, the book, The Dockyard from the Workers’ Perspective, will be sold at a special price.