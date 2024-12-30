THEATRE

Rapunzel: A Tangled Panto

FM Productions is staging Rapunzel: A Tangled Panto at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta until January 5.

The show, which marks the directorial debut of Luke Mercieca, follows how Dame Tfarfira (Edward Mercieca) and her quirky gang set off to rescue Rapunzel, defeat the wicked Gothel and bring the lost princess back home.

Mercieca stars alongside Chiara Hyzler and an ensemble cast that includes Hannah Spiteri, Jasmine Farrugia, Maria Buckle, Sean Azzopardi, Antonella Mifsud and Hannah Gatt.

Kris Spiteri is the musical director, Denise Mulholland is costume designer, while the set design is by Matthew Cassar and choreography is by Francesco Nicodeme.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Hannah Spiteri and Chiara Hyzler in Rapunzel: A Tangled Panto. Photo: FM Theatre Productions

Ebenezer Scrooge! The Panto

MADC is presenting its panto Ebenezer Scrooge! The Panto at the Salesian Theatre in Sliema until January 5.

Stephen Oliver brings the quintessential miser Ebenezer Scrooge to life, in a vibrant Victorian London, where he meets a lively mix of ghosts and oddball characters who help him remember the joys of generosity and Christmas spirit.

Alan Montanaro returns as the Dame, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Edward Caruana Galizia, Chantelle Micallef Grimaud, Joe Depasquale, Noel Zarb, Vanessa Attard, Franco Sciberras, and Mandy Randon, among others.

Ryan Abela is the production’s musical director, the sets are by Claudio Apap and costumes are by Nicole Cuschieri, while Martina Galea is in charge of choreography.

Ebenezer Scrooge! The Panto is written by Montanaro and directed by Steve Casaletto.

Bookings from madc.com.mt.

Stephen Oliver as Scrooge with chorus. Photos: Justin Mamo

Nokkla Safra u t-Tliet Orsijiet

A pantomime in Maltese for all the family by Vince’tor Entertainment is on at the Junior College, Msida, until January 5.

The panto turns the Goldlilocks and the Three Bears fairy tale on its head, with Dame Rimelda at the heart of this adaptation.

Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

Comedy Knights 12: Dozen Get Funnier Than This

The Comedy Knights are presenting the 12th edition of their Christmas show at Sir Temi Zammit Hall, University of Malta, until January 5.

The show brings fresh sketches, surprise gags and a stage-full of Comedy Knights favourites, including Chris Dingli, John Montanaro, Pia Zammit, Colin Fitz, and Steve Hili.

Tickets from comedyknights.com.

Is-Sleeping Beauty: Il-Pantomima bil-Malti

Sleeping Beauty is the fairy tale that inspired this year's Kumpanija Teatru Rjal's panto in Maltese. It is being staged at the Mediterranean Conference Centre on December 30 and 31 and at the Don Bosco Oratory in Victoria on January 4 and 5.

The Maltese panto stars Rodney Gauci as the Dame and Clara Sceberras as the Sleeping Beauty, and a strong ensemble cast, including Gorg Micallef, Brian Farrugia, Mariah, Lee-N, Petra, Rebecca Bilocca, Leah Mifsud, Jacob Piccinino, Matteo Camilleri Testa, Luca Borg Pardo, Moses Galea u Beppe Calleja Tonna.

The Kinetic Dance Company are also taking part.

The show is directed by Bryan Muscat; musical direction is in the hands of Conrad Briffa while Louie Noir is in charge of costumes.

Click here for tickets. More information is available on the Kumpanija Teatru Rjal Facebook page.

Rodney Gauci (left) as the Dame in Is-Sleeping Beauty. Photo: Kumpanija Teatru Rjal

Red Riding Hood: A Rock n’ Roll Panto

FM Theatre Productions is also staging Red Riding Hood: A Rock n’ Roll Panto at the Astra Theatre in Victoria, under the direction of Chris Gatt and musical direction by Cathy Lawlor.

The production, where the cast performs both as characters and as a live rock band, introduces Sean Borg in the role of Dame.

Joining him is a dynamic ensemble, including Rebecca Darmanin as Red Riding Hood, alongside Tina Rizzo, Gianni Selvaggi, Cathy Lawlor, Dan Ganado, Federica Giallombardo, Hannah Attard, and Peter Farrugia.

The show runs for one last time on December 30. Tickets from teatruastra.org.mt.

Rebecca Darmanin (second from right) as Red Riding Hood with fellow actors. Photo: FM Theatre Productions

MUSIC

A New Year’s Toast

The Gaulitanus Choir’s yearly Christmas appointment returns on January 1 at the Kempinski Hotel in San Lawrenz.

The choir and its soloists will team up with guest instrumental soloists and an instrumental ensemble to present a varied repertoire.

The new year will also mark the choir’s 35th year of music-making.

The event, which starts at 7.30pm, will be under the musical and artistic direction of the choir’s founder-director, Colin Attard.

Entrance to the concert, which is being supported by the MGP’s Cultural Heritage Directorate and Playpen, is free on a first-come-first-served basis.

The Gaulitanus Choir

MISCELLANEOUS

National New Year’s Eve celebrations

The national New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 31 will once again be held in St George’s Square in Valletta.

Performing on stage will be Ira Losco, Red Electric, Shaun Farrugia, and Kevin Paul. Foreign guest act Cascada will headline the event.

A number of deejays will also take part, including Karoma, Miggy and De-Rey.

Taryn Mamo Cefai, Keane Cutajar, Owen Bonnici and Dorianne Mamo will compère the free event.

The celebrations are organised by G7 Events, supported by a partnership agreement with the Valletta Cultural Agency within the Ministry for National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government, with the contribution of the Malta Tourism Authority.

Singer Natalie Horler of Cascada. Photo: Facebook/Cascada

New Year’s Eve Concert in Cottonera

The Kottonera Foundation is hosting its own New Year’s Eve celebrations in Cottonera from 9pm onwards.

The concert will be headlined by The Dropout Band with Mike Spiteri, Janvil and Joe Brown.

Entrance is free. Look up the event on Facebook and Instagram for more information.

Gozo New Year’s Eve 2025

Gozo is again celebrating New Year’s Eve with a free event in Independence Square, Victoria, from 9pm onwards.

The event, hosted by Clint Bajada, will be headlined by British singer and DJ Sonique and Gozitan band The Travellers. The concert will also feature Ryan Spiteri and Jolene Samhan.

The event is organised by the Ministry for Gozo and Planning.

British singer and deejay Sonique. Photo: Facebook/Sonique

Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem

The 15th edition of Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem, the Nativity village spread on 20,000sqm of land, is back.

The village will be animated during the following dates and times: New Year’s Day (3-7pm); and on Sunday, January 5 (Adoration of the Magi 2-7pm).

Re-enactors of the Holy Family. Photo: Charlie Buttigieg Photography

The Magical Illuminated Trail

The Magical Illuminated Trail is on the Verdala Palace, Buskett, until January 4, with proceeds going to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

The Palace gardens has many new lantern structures and visitors may meet an enchanting wizard with a magical book of spells, wander through the mystical Avatar Garden and lose oneself in the dazzling Rainbow Forest. One also comes across Minions and various wonderful creatures along the trail.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

One of the many structures illuminating the Verdala Palace gardens. Photo: Illuminated Trail Malta

Fairyland Malta

The Valletta funland is on at Triton Square in Valletta until January 5.

Attractions include Rudolph’s Wheel, Penguin’s Ice Skating, Santa’s Grotto, Santa’s Magical Carousel, a Christmas market and a food court. Children may also enjoy a fun and educational interactive laboratory on the Granaries in Floriana, titled Chaos Lab.

For all the details, visit fairylandmalta.com.

Rudolph's Wheel at Fairyland Malta. Photo: Fairyland Malta

whatson@timesofmalta.com