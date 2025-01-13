MUSIC

Valletta Baroque Festival

The Valletta Baroque Festival enters its second week with various performances at historic venues. Among the highlights are:

Bach Violin Concertos at the Manoel Theatre, on January 14 at 7.30pm, featuring the Malta Philharmnic Orchestra, directed by Michael Laus, with soloists Charlie Siem and Carmine Lauri;

M Stabat Mater at the Manoel Theatre, on January 15 at 7.30pm, featuring the Valletta International Baroque Ensemble (VIBE) and Inbal Oshman Dance;

Divine Bellezze − I Mottetti Sacri Napoletani at the Basilica of St Dominic and Porto Salvo, Valletta, on January 16 at 7.30pm, featuring La Confraternità de’ Musici;

Bachianas, at the Manoel Theatre, on January 17 at 7.30pm, featuring the SIGNUM Saxophone Quartet and Konstantin Manaev;

I Concerti per il Duca di Maddaloni, at the Manoel Theatre, on January 18 at 7.30pm, featuring La Confraternità de’ Musici;

The Sound Explorers (children’s concert) at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, on January 19 at 10am, starring La Petite Écurie; and

Missa Papae Marcelli by Pierluigi da Palestrina − 500th Anniversary at St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral, Valletta, on January 19 at 6pm, featuring KorMalta.

The Festivals Malta event, under the artistic direction of Kenneth Zammit Tabona, runs until January 25.

For all the events and tickets, visit www.festivals.mt/vbf.

Voices in Harmony

The Barocco Foundation is holding another intimate recital at Our Lady of Victory church in Valletta on January 14 at 12.30pm.

This time, emerging soprano Bettina Zammit and mezzo soprano Lisa Baldacchino, alongside tenor Tom Armitage, will perform a diverse programme of operatic arias and art songs to life, including works by Marcello, Ravel, Handel, Barber, Delibes, Gurney, Debussy, Mozart and R. Strauss.

They will be accompanied by pianist Tom Armitage.

Reservations at €10 per person can be made either by booking on baroccobookings@gmail.com or directly at the entrance of the church.

A viewing of the 10-minute documentary Grand Master de Valette and His First Church of Valletta in the underground cinema is free of charge to all patrons.

Lisa Baldacchino, Bettina Zammit and Tom Armitage

Musical Moods

The SPMO Harp and Wind Trio will perform in a recital titled Musical Moods at the Girolamo Cassar Hall, Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, on January 17 at 7.30pm.

The trio comprises Anne Marie Podesta (harp), Clara Galea (flute) and Noel Beck (clarinet).

Tickets from showshappening.com.

Kantamagħna Festival

The sixth edition of the singers’ festival, Kantamagħna, is being held on January 18 at the Astra Theatre in Victoria.

This year’s event will have a new format and include Kantamagħna Junior for children aged 11 to 15.

The main festival is open to singers aged 16 to 35.The singers will be accompanied by DCapitals Big Band, under the direction of George Apap.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Entrance is free.

MYO Chamber and Ensemble Concert

The musicians of the Malta Youth Orchestra will demonstrate their versatility and commitment to excellence in a recital at Robert Samut Hall in Floriana on January 19 at 11am.

The performance will see a percussion ensemble, a clarinet ensemble and a string quartet playing a diverse repertoire.

For more information, click here. Tickets from showshappening.com.

THEATRE

The Me Inside Your Head – The Unfinished Story of Mr Split

A one-man play by Jonathan Orchard is being staged at the Citadel Culture Centre in Victoria on January 18 and 19.

It is directed by Ray Mamo.

For tickets, call 9971 9694.

Mid-Djarju ta’ Student fi Skola tal-Knisja

Jamie Cardona’s one-man play continues its record-breaking run at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab.

Cardona plays himself and other characters in this show about his time as a teen at a Church school. Through his diary, the audience follows his mischievous journey while he questions the existence of God, what is right or wrong, and how to attract girls, among others.

Directed by Vikesh Godhwani and written by Cardona himself, the comedy tackles the insecurities of young Maltese people and the (very slow) process of growth.

The show is being staged until April 27. Tickets from fmt.com.mt/tnd.

Jamie Cardona in Mid-Djarju ta’ Student fi Skola tal-Knisja.

Toi Toi Babies: Around the Fire

The TOI TOI participatory theatre, produced for babies between 0-3 years, presents the second in a four-part series exploring the elements, this time focusing on fire, at the Manoel’s Studio Theatre in Valletta on January 18-19 and 26-27 at 9.30 and 11am.

The production aims to ignite a sense of wonder and appreciation for fire, while including the importance of safety around this powerful force of nature. Nurturing a desire for discovery, the audience will be immersed into interactive play, encouraging babies’ natural instinct for curiosity and movement.

Newly commissioned music is played live during the show and adults are encouraged to aid their babies’ participation.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

1881

Teatru Malta is presenting a novel work that blurs the line between theatre and game at Villa Bologna in Attard.

Set in an alternative universe, 1881 unfolds against a dystopian backdrop where the world teeters towards the brink of collapse.

The immersive theatrical experience allows the audience to interact fully with the story and the actors who bring it to life. Wearing robes and masks, the participants come across various storylines and are offered a myriad of options/circumstances that challenge their values and instincts.

1881 also offers a number of quests, further enhancing the sense of gamification. The production, which runs until March 2, is open to an adult audience.

For more details and tickets, visit www.1881.show.

An actor and participants in the show. Photo: Teatru Malta

FILMS

The Bibi Files

Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta is showing The Bibi Files, a 2024 documentary about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on January 17 at 7.30pm.

Using never-seen-before interrogation footage, director Alexis Bloom and Oscar-winning producer Alex Gibney uncover high-level familial corruption and the disastrous lengths a political leader will go to escape accountability.

Leaked footage from police interrogation videos are interwoven with archival footage that shows Netanyahu’s rise to power, and how his nearly 30-year rule as prime minister has divided the state of Israel. Interspersed throughout are interviews with prominent journalists, Israeli statesmen, Netanyahu’s associates and longtime friends, whose observations and anecdotes reveal a chilling portrait of a leader who, in his drive to evade justice, has aligned himself with radical right-wing extremists.

The screening is certified 15. It will also be shown on January 25 at 4pm. Tickets from kreattivita.org.

The Tales of Hoffman

The Royal Ballet & Opera’s staging of Offenbach’s The Tales of Hoffman is being shown on the big screen at the Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s on January 19 at 3pm.

Directed by Damiano Michieletto, the plot follows four women and their curious love stories.

Juan Diego Flórez portrays the poet E.T.A. Hoffman, while Alex Esposito stars as the Four Villains, Julie Boulianne as Nicklausse and Ermonela Jaho, Olga Pudova and Marina Costa-Jackson as Hoffmann’s unforgettable trio of lovers.

The screening is certified PG. Tickets from edencinemas.com.mt.

MISCELLANEOUS

Kutri u kotba: Letteratura xitwija

The Jesuits’ Church Foundation, in collaboration with Merlin Publishers, is organising a literary evening featuring established and emerging authors at the Oratory of the Onorati in Valletta, on January 16 at 7.30pm.

These include David Aloisio, MJ Camilleri, Leanne Ellul, Francesco Grech, Noel Tanti, Mikiel Camilleri Haber and Ernest Vella, who will read excerpts from their work.

Entrance is free but donations are welcome.

whatsonatimesofmalta.com