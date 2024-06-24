MUSIC

Ed Sheeran: +-=÷x Tour

Award-winning English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is performing in Malta for the first time at the new concert area in Ta’ Qali on June 26. He will be supported by English pop singer Calum Scott.

Sheeran, known for hits such as Perfect, Shape of You, Shivers and Bad Habits, is coming to Malta as part of his +–=÷x (Mathematics) Tour.

Tickets from showshappening.com. One can also book transport here.

Echoes of Malta: A Musical Journey Through History

A group of six musicians, including violin, flute, viola, cello, piano, and percussion, will present a rich and diverse auditory experience that narrates the history of Malta, from the arrival of the ancient Phoenicians to the celebration of its independence.

Each historical chapter will be presented with captivating melodies and inspiring narrations that highlight the cultural influences of the different civilisations that have left their mark on Malta.

The event is taking place at the Valletta Campus Theatre on June 26 at 8pm. Tickets from showshappening.com.

Luminaria

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, directed by Alan Chircop, will present a concert showcasing Maltese heritage and folklore, history and myth at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on June 28 at 8pm.

The programme includes captivating works by celebrated Maltese composers, Charles Camilleri’s tribute to folk music Maltese Dances and John Galea’s evocative symphonic poem Ġgantija Suite.

Featured is also Rodrigo’s elegant Concierto de Aranjuez featuring guitarist Simon Schembri and a selection of Mendelssohn’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

MCO Pop, Funk, Rock

The Malta Concert Orchestra, directed by Joe Brown will performs songs from the giants of the pop, funk and rock ranging from Kool and the Gang, Earth Wind and Fire, to Neil Diamond and more, on June 28 at 8.30pm.

Joining the orchestra will be singers Debbie Scerri, Chris Grech, Cherylis and Dario Bezzina.

Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

Imnarja Kubana by Hoskuban

The event's poster

After their debut in Strait Street last year, Hoskuban is back with another show filled with Afro-Cuban rhythms, mambo, salsa and jazz on June 29.

The band, known for their unique ‘Cuban sound’ (with a Maltese twist), features some of the finest jazz musicians: Adrian Galea Lucas on congas and percussion, Adrian ‘Ir-Russu’ Brincat on trumpet, Warren Galea on guitars, Emanuel Pulis on drums, Vinny Vella on piano, Walter Vella on saxophone and flute, Anthony ‘Il-Fesu’ Saliba on bass and Joseph Camilleri, Jr ‘Il-Bibi’ on percussion.

They will perform known numbers such as Manteca, Mambo Inn, Caravan, Oye Como Va and Watermelon Man.

The event, which is free of charge, is taking place between St John and Melita streets, in front of the Vincenti Buildings, at 8.30pm.

This event is part of the Valletta Cultural Agency’s Strada Stretta programme.

ARTS

Victoria International Arts Festival

The festival enters its third week with the Accio Duo from Salzburg who will perform at Aula Mgr G. Farrugia on June 24. The duo is made up of Clemens Böck (violin) and Christina Scheicher (piano).

Pianist Igor Cognolato will perform at the same hall the following day on June 25, while the Pro Arte Trio, comprising Marie Fuxová (violin), Josef Kluson (viola) and Jitka Vlašanková (violoncello), will perform at St Francis church on June 26.

The Aula Mgr G. Farrugia will then host pianist Francis Camilleri on June 27, a pianoforte duet made up of Natascha Chircop and Marco Rivoltini on June 28, and Joanne Camilleri, who will play the harpsichord, on June 29.

The festival is on until July 15. Concerts are free of charge and start at 8pm. Visit viaf.org.mt for more information.

FILM

Mediterrane Film Festival 2024

The second edition of the Mediterrane Film Festival, themed ‘Unity Through Film’, will be held from June 22 to 30 in a number of venues in Valletta.

There are four programming strands: main competition, featuring films from across the Mediterranean; out of competition, featuring films from the rest of the world; Mare Nostrum (our sea), showcasing narrative and documentary films dedicated to sustainability and the environment; and Future Visions, a selection of immersive virtual reality projects.

Alongside screenings, the festival will include an industry strand with a series of panels and masterclasses from notable industry figures. For more information, read this press release and visit www.mediterrane.com.

The audience watching a screening of the Mediterrane Film Festival in St George's Square, Valletta. Photo: Facebook/Mediterrane Film Festival

THEATRE

The Tempest: Shakespeare by the Pool

WhatsTheirNames Theatre is presenting an adaptation of Shakespeare’s comedy The Tempest in an original setting: the pool at the Corinthia Palace, Attard.

In the play set in a mysterious Mediterranean island, a devastating storm sets the stage for revenge, love and redemption. The powerful sorcerer Prospero, his daughter, and a cast of shipwrecked nobles must navigate a world of spells and spirits where nothing is as it seems.

Directed by Philip Leone-Ganado, the production, being staged between June 25 and July 2, stars a soggy Joseph Zammit as Prospero alongside Becky Camilleri, Tina Rizzo, Gianni Selvaggi, Nathan Brimmer and Joe Azzopardi.

This production is suitable for audiences of all ages. Parental guidance is advised due to instances of mild sexual humour and comic violence.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

The cast of The Tempest. Photo: Jacob Sammut Photography

MISCELLANEOUS

Mnarja

The annual celebration returns this week featuring various animal competitions and showcases of traditional crafts and music at Buskett.

Competitions will start from June 25 and come to a peak on June 28, when the Mnarja festivities kick off officially at 6pm.There will be exhibitions of fruit and vegetables and game and poultry, farming equipment and traditional crafts, among others. There will also be traditional games and traditional music, song and dance.

The same events will take place on June 29 from 7am to noon. Mass will be celebrated at 6am.

For more information, visit the agriculture ministry’s Facebook page.

Il-Fiera l-Kbira

The annual trade fair at Montekristo Estates is taking place from June 25 to July 27.

A diverse array of products and services. From innovative gadgets to handcrafted treasures and mouthwatering delicacies, will be for sale.There will also be performances by The Residents, Firelight, Luke Xuereb and Band and DJ Mykill among others.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Malta Trade Fair

The 65th edition of the Malta Trade Fair is taking place at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali between June 27 and July 7.

There will be over 100 exhibitors, besides a full entertainment programme, featuring Klinsmann Coleiro, Lisa Gauci, Marisa d’Amato, Fabrizio and Claudia Faniello, Tikka Banda and Christian Arding.

For more information, visit the MFCC Facebook page.

Iż-żejt taż-żebbuġa

Project Green, in collaboration with the Koperattiva tal-produtturi taż-żebbuġ, is holding an evening filled with activities suitable for all the family in the Park ta’ San Klement on June 29 from 6 to 10pm.

The event will feature informative sessions on extra virgin olive oil and free olive oil testing; live cooking shows and free food tasting; exhibits showcasing products made from olive oil; a live presentation on the healing properties of olive tree leaves; live musical entertainment by the Ta’ Verna Folk Band; and various games and activities for children, including plant potting sessions.

The event is free of charge. For more information, click here.

Eco Festival

Eco Market Malta is holding the second edition of the Eco Festival at the Upper Barrakka Gardens between June 27 and 30.

Due to popular demand, the festival will be held again in August.For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

The crowd at last year's edition of the festival. Photo: Facebook

VISUAL ARTS

Chroma

Patrick Galea is known for his semi-abstract, or abstracted landscapes of Malta. He has interpreted various parts of Malta’s landscape and seascapes with his vivid multi-coloured palette. In his latest exhibition titled Chroma, Galea concentrates on one dominant colour for each of his paintings.

He has also associated the themes of the works with quotations from various texts that include poetry, literature, speeches and mythology, among others.

Chroma, curated by Lawrence Pavia, is on until June 26, and is being hosted at Bizzilla Art Space, at the head office of MAPFRE MSV Life in Floriana.

Field Terraces by Patrick Galea

Nostalgia

Typical Maltese summer activities and outings under the Mediterranean sun are immortalised by Maltese artist Marco Arcidiacono in a collection of watercolours and mixed media paintings on paper currently being exhibited at The Phoenicia.

Born in 1940, Arcidiacono's long career has been marked by an acute ability to capture the essence of Malta's cultural and natural landscapes. While he is heavily inspired by the art and lessons learned from his father, the late Giuseppe Arcidiacono, he has found his own style and his paintings are loosely executed with flair.

Nostalgia, curated by Charlene Vella, is open throughout June in the Palm Court Lounge at The Phoenicia Malta.

Fishing Among Trawlers by Marco Arcidiacono

Reminiscence

Acrylic paintings feature in an exhibition by Mariam De Giorgio at Marilù's, St Nicholas Square, Siġġiewi.

Reminiscence is a sample of De Giorgio’s fond memories represented in 12 vivid acrylics. Most of the works depict parenthood at some of its most adorable moments against the backdrop of a typical Maltese summer setting.

The exhibition is open at Marilù's in Siġġiewi until June, where a mural by De Giorgio adorns one of its rooms.

Ħobż biż-żejt fuq barmil by Mariam De Giorgio

Organic Formations

Ruben Formosa, an interior designer by profession, is presenting his first solo exhibition at the Wignacourt Museum in Rabat.

The exhibition revolves around the exploration of the imperfections inherent in nature. Formosa draws inspiration from this internal complexity and the absence of straight lines in nature. He delves into the pursuit of perfection within the captivating imperfections found in the natural world, expanding minute patterns to significant scales and reproducing them in his works.

The exhibition showcases an evolution of styles, starting from grid cages and frameworks or concealed natural carcasses which might be found beneath outer layers, gradually transforming into more grander pieces that sometimes appear to engulf and assimilate other elements, forming almost superstructures.

Using a series of experimental glazes, Formosa imbues these ceramic structures with mood and soul, delivering a silent yet resonant call to reconnect with nature.

Organic Formations, curated by Melanie Erixon, is on until July 7.

One of Ruben Formosa's artworks