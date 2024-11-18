MUSIC

Steve Augeri and Graham Bonnet Band

Steve Augeri, former lead vocalist of Journey, and his band, together with the Graham Bonnet Band, are performing at the Aria Complex in San Ġwann on November 19.

Augeri and his band will perform some of Journey’s greatest hits, while Graham Bonnet − known for his powerful performances with Rainbow and Alcatrazz – and his band will deliver a set of classic rock tunes.

The concert starts at 8.30pm. Tickets from showshappening.com.

ConTempo Series

The Melika saxophone quartet is performing in the fifth concert of the ConTempo series on November 21 at 8pm.

The programme includes diverse musical styles, from Ligeti’s Six Bagatelles to Carmelo Pace’s newly rediscovered saxophone quartet and Mellits’s Ex Machina which portrays a collection of short pieces (machines) that are written with a clear minimalistic influence. Rivier’s Grave et Presto, a clear example of 20th-century virtuosic woodwind writing, will conclude the evening with a flair.

The quartet is made up of musicians Philip Attard (soprano sax), Samuel Mallia (alto sax), Joseph Vella (tenor sax), and Godfrey Mifsud (baritone sax).

The project forms part of the Malta Society of Arts’ Performing Arts Programme 2024 and is being held in collaboration with Arts Council Malta. Karl Fiorini is the artistic director.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt or the booking office on 2124 6389.

Malta International Organ Festival

World-class musicians will perform iconic organ compositions in Malta’s historic churches during the 11th edition of the Malta International Organ Festival, running from November 22 to December 7.

The festival will open with a Bach concert by Grammy-nominated organ virtuoso Cameron Carpenter, known for his bold artistry and groundbreaking performances. He will perform Bach’s Prelude and Fugue in E-flat Major and the iconic Goldberg Variations.

The concert will be held at St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral in Valletta on November 22 at 8pm. Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

The festival will continue with a solo organ concert featuring works by Bach, Piazzolla, Albinoni and more on November 26. For more information, visit maltainternationalorganfestival.com or the event's Facebook page.

Read also this Times of Malta preview.

Grammy-nominated organist Cameron Carpenter will open this year’s festival on November 22.

Verdi Requiem

The Valletta Cultural Agency is hosting a performance of Verdi’s Requiem, featuring the chorus of the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia from Rome, under the baton of Pier Giorgio Morandi.

Comprising 60 choristers, this Italian institution celebrated worldwide for its performances, will be joined by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and KorMalta, together with soprano Anna Pirozzi, mezzo-soprano Marvic Monreal, tenor Alan Sciberras, and bass John Lundgren.

The event will be held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on November 24 at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit showshappening.com.

The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber 2

The Gozo Youth Orchestra, in collaboration with The Helping Hand Group, is presenting a gala performance featuring the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber at the Aurora Theatre in Victoria on November 23 at 8.30pm.

The 55-strong orchestra, under the direction of Joseph Grech, will perform original West-End orchestrations purposefully hired and authorised from the Really Useful Group Ltd – UK of Lloyd Webber’s masterpieces for stage, including Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Phantom of the Opera, Beautiful Game, Sunset Boulevard, Evita, Cats, Tell Me on a Sunday, Song and Dance, Starlight Express and Whistle Down the Wind.

Anthony Bezzina (Masquerade Theatre Company) is the artistic director of the show. The cast includes Ludwig Galea, Dorothy Bezzina, Lawrence Gray, Rachel Fabri, Neville Refalo, and Clara Sciberras, together with violinist Armita Azar (UK). The GYO backing choir and children’s chorus will be coached by Dorothy Bezzina. Tickets from teatruaurora.com.

The concert is supported by the Cultural Heritage Directorate within the Ministry for Gozo and Planning, Arts Council Malta, MTA, General Soft Drinks Ltd, CVC Media, Aurora Bistro Café, Malta International Airport, The Duke Boutique Hotel, and Paul Stellini Design Studio.

RockAstra – Glam Rock Edition

The La Stella Philharmonic Band is once again rocking the stage at the Astra Theatre in Victoria on November 24 at 5pm.

The band will perform various chart-topping glam rock pieces, under the direction of John Galea. Cash and Band, Pamela Bezzina, Chris Grech, Gabriella and Ozzy Lino are among the singers accompanying the band.

Francesco Nicodeme is the show’s artistic director.

RockAstra is being organised through the support of the Cultural Heritage Directorate within the Ministry for Gozo and the Victoria local council.

Tickets from teatruastra.org.mt.

ARTS

ŻiguŻajg Arts Festival for Children and Young People

The 14th edition of the ŻiguŻajg Arts Festival for Children and Young People runs until November 24.

This year’s festival includes various live performances for different age groups, sensory-friendly shows and workshops.Events are being held at Spazju Kreattiv, the Valletta Campus Theatre, the Manoel Theatre and Sala San Duminku, all in Valletta, at the Salesian Theatre in Sliema and the Xewkija Primary School in Gozo.

For the full programme, tickets and updates, visit www.ziguzajg.org. Also read this Times of Malta preview.

SALTICE is a children’s opera that combines origami costumes with a magical narrative.

THEATRE

Miti Miti

Teatru Malta, in collaboration with ŻiguŻajg, is presenting an interactive theatre experience that brings legendary myths to life at the Salesian Theatre in Sliema.

Loosely based on The Orchard Book of First Greek Myths by Saviour Pirotta, Miti Miti draws from both Greek and Mycenaean mythology, weaving together ancient tales that have stood the test of time.

Led by Sean Buhagiar, with a score by Albert Garzia, the show invites young audiences to vote on which five myths will take centre stage: Will it be the daring escape of Odysseus? The courage of Perseus facing Medusa? Or perhaps the tragic, golden touch of King Midas? The choice is theirs.

Miti Miti is being staged from November 22 to 24. Tickets from https://ziguzajg.org/miti-miti/. Read more about the production here.

A scene from the show. Photo: Neil Darmanin

Mid-djarju ta’ student fi storja tal-Knisja

Jamie Cardona plays himself and other characters in a solo play about his time as a teen at a Church school at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab.

Through his diary, the audience follows his mischievous journey while he questions the existence of God, what is right or wrong, and how to attract girls, among others.

Directed by Vikesh Godhwani and written by Cardona himself, the comedy tackles the insecurities of young Maltese people and the (very slow) process of growth.

The show runs until November 24 but is sold out. More shows are planned for January. Tickets from fmt.com.mt/tnd.

Jamie Cardona in Mid-djarju ta' student fi skola tal-Knisja. Photo: Owen Michael Grech

FILM

Kiss Me Kate: The Musical

Spazju Kreattiv is screening a new production of the musical Kiss Me Kate filmed live at the Barbican in London especially for the big screen.

This adaptation of Cole Porter’s musical – which is a loosely plotted musical version of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew − sees Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty, Ridley) and Broadway royalty Stephanie J. Block (Into the Woods) portraying the main roles of Fred and Lilli.

A full-scale orchestra performs the show’s classic numbers Brush Up Your Shakespeare, Too Darn Hot, Always True To You (In my Fashion), and Tom, Dick or Harry.

Kiss Me Kate, certified 12, will be shown on November 20 at 7.30pm and on November 24 at 6pm. Tickets from kreattivita.org.

Met Live in HD: Puccini’s Tosca

Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen stars as the passionate title diva in David McVicar’s thrilling production of Puccini's Tosca, transmitted live from the Metropolitan Opera stage to cinemas on November 23 at 7pm.

British-Italian tenor Freddie De Tommaso makes his company debut as Tosca’s revolutionary lover, Cavaradossi, and American baritone Quinn Kelsey is the sadistic chief of police Scarpia.

Maestro Xian Zhang conducts the electrifying score, which features some of Puccini’s most memorable melodies.

The local screening will take place at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta. Certified 12A, it is three hours, 28 minutes long and will have two intermissions. Tickets from kreattivita.org.

A scene from the Met Opera production of Tosca. Photo: Karen Almond/Met Opera

