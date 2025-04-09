In the quiet rhythm of San Lawrenz, where sunlight brushes over terraced fields and the hills of Ta’ Dbieġi, Ta’ Għammar, and Ta’ Gelmus rise like ancient sentinels, a new chapter is being written — not in ink, but in movement, in colour, in sound.

Where Traces Lead is not just an artist residency; it is a call to listen closely to the heartbeat of a village that holds centuries of memory in its stone walls, its winding streets, and its people. Through this initiative, the San Lawrenz Local Council opens its doors to six international artists, offering them not only a place to stay, but a space to feel, respond, and co-create.

