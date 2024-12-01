The highly anticipated Malta International Business Awards 2024 culminated in a prestigious gala dinner on November 29 at the Radisson Golden Sands Hotel, where Malta’s top business leaders gathered to celebrate the outstanding achievements of Malta-based businesses thriving on the international stage.

Organised by TradeMalta, the third edition of the awards attracted an impressive array of entries from Malta-based exporters, highlighting the vibrant and diverse nature of Malta-based businesses that trade internationally.

The event featured 13 outstanding finalists competing across four key categories: Best SME Exporter, Best Large Exporter, Best High Potential Exporter, and Best Emerging Markets Exporter.

The finalists represented a diverse range of industries, showcasing the robust capabilities of Malta’s exporters in sectors such as manufacturing, research and development, training, software and AI technology, maritime, 3D printing, and web design.

The evening culminated in the announcement of the winners across the four categories, along with the overall winner.

Distinguished speakers, including the Hon. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Dr Ian Borg, David Matrenza, Chairman of TradeMalta, and Geoffrey Fichte, CEO of HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c., commended the resilience and innovation of Maltese enterprises in the global marketplace.

Dr Colm Reilly, an international business strategy advisor, delivered an inspiring keynote speech on the unique challenges of island economies emphasizing the importance of competitiveness and resilience for smaller economies.

Anton Buttigieg, CEO TradeMalta added: “These awards reflect the remarkable spirit and determination of Malta based businesses. Each finalist and winner demonstrate the resilience and creativity required to succeed in today’s competitive global markets. These awards provide an opportunity to celebrate Malta’s entrepreneurial excellence in international business.”

HSBC CEO Geoffrey Fichte commented: “At HSBC, we are committed to supporting businesses that put Malta on the global map. Tonight’s winners and finalists demonstrate the power of vision, adaptability, and hard work in achieving international success. We are proud to support TradeMalta with this initiative to celebrate the remarkable capabilities of Maltese businesses “

The Malta International Business Awards are organised by TradeMalta and endorsed by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism and The Malta Chamber. The awards are supported by TradeMalta’s strategic partner HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. as well as Grant Thornton and Emirates as supporting partners together with Times of Malta as the exclusive Media Partner

The awards night was an evening of celebration, recognition and networking which provided an opportunity for businesses to showcase their achievements, highlighting the robust capabilities of Malta’s exporters, share best practices with their peers, and inspire other entrepreneurs to embark on similar journeys in pursuing international success.

The winners are:

• Best SME Exporter: IoT Solutions

• Best Large Exporter: Magro Brothers

• Best High Potential Exporter: EBO

• Best Emerging Markets Exporter: Salvo Grima

• Overall Winner: Magro Brothers

For more information about the services offered by TradeMalta visit www.trademalta.org or call on 2247 2400.