Wolt, the Helsinki-based technology company, is proud to celebrate its 10th anniversary today, marking a decade of empowering local businesses, creating flexible earning opportunities, and delivering seamless customer experiences across the globe. Since its inception in 2014, Wolt has expanded from a single city to over 1,000 cities in 28 countries, generating a remarkable €19 billion in economic activity worldwide.

In Malta, Wolt has become a key player in the local economy since its launch in 2020, revolutionizing how businesses and customers interact. The platform supports hundreds of venues, providing much-needed exposure and growth opportunities, while offering couriers the chance to earn flexibly and reliably.

Global and local impact

Malta: Since 2020, Wolt has been serving the entire island, collaborating with over 1,600 local venues and more than 900 couriers. Burgers are the most popular dish ordered in Malta, and Saturdays see the highest volume of orders on the platform. Wolt's presence has become a driving force in the local food delivery market, delivering convenience and value to Maltese residents and visitors alike.

Global reach: In the last decade, Wolt’s global platform has supported €19 billion in economic activity, including €15 billion in local merchant sales. Over 450,000 couriers have earned €3 billion in flexible income, while 700 million customer orders have been fulfilled around the world.

In Malta, the most valuable order ever recorded was an impressive €3,007, underscoring the wide variety of goods now available on the platform.

Miki Kuusi, Wolt's co-founder and CEO, commented:

“Our 10-year journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and we’re proud to have built a platform that supports local economies and empowers merchants and couriers. Malta has embraced Wolt, and we are delighted to have become such an integral part of daily life on the island. Looking ahead, we are excited to continue growing and innovating globally and locally.”

Expanding beyond food: A comprehensive local commerce platform

Wolt has evolved from a food delivery service into a true local commerce platform, providing everything from groceries to electronics, flowers, and more. Today, non-restaurant orders make up 20% of Wolt’s global business, with grocery sales alone topping €1 billion annually. In Malta, popular Wolt Market items include cigarettes, cheese, and bottled water.

Celebrating major achievements and records

Wolt’s achievements go beyond food delivery:

Globally, Wolt has sold over 130 million burgers, with 1 million flowers and 1 million pet supply orders made in 2024 alone.

Wolt’s Wolt+ membership program, introduced in 2021, has reached 1 million subscribers globally. This program allows customers to save on delivery fees and access exclusive deals, and subscribers have saved over €200 million since the program’s launch.

As Wolt celebrates a decade of success, it looks forward to continuing its mission of supporting local businesses and providing exceptional convenience to its customers in Malta and across the globe.

Dimitris Karelos, regional GM for Wolt, added:

“Our growth in Malta reflects our commitment to serving local communities and empowering businesses. We are excited to be part of Malta's vibrant economy, and I look forward to continuing this journey of innovation and growth in the years ahead.”

For more information about Wolt’s journey over the past decade, visit Wolt 10-Year Moments.