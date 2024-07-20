A 44-year-old woman was injured on Saturday after falling off a ladder at a home in San Ġwann.
Police said that the incident occurred at around 3 pm when they were informed of a request for assistance on Triq il-Fuxa in San Ġwann.
The woman had fallen off a ladder in the home and landed in a balcony below her.
She was assisted on-site by a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
She was later certified as having suffered grievous injuries.
A police investigation into the matter is still ongoing.
