A 44-year-old woman was injured on Saturday after falling off a ladder at a home in San Ġwann.

Police said that the incident occurred at around 3 pm when they were informed of a request for assistance on Triq il-Fuxa in San Ġwann.

The woman had fallen off a ladder in the home and landed in a balcony below her.

She was assisted on-site by a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

She was later certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

A police investigation into the matter is still ongoing.