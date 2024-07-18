A 66-year-old woman was seriously injured on Wednesday when the motorcycle she was driving was involved in a collision with two cars and also crashed into a barrier.

The incident happened on the St Paul's Bay bypass at around 7.15pm.

The police said the two cars involved were a Peugeot 3008 driven by a 25-year-old man from St Paul's Bay and a Peugeot 308 driven by a 52-year-old man, also of St Paul's Bay.

The woman, from San Ġwann, was assisted by an ambulance crew and hospitalised.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.