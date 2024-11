A woman suffered serious injuries while two children were slightly injured following a collision on St Paul's Bay bypass late on Saturday.

The police said the crash involved a Toyota Vitz driven by a 29-year-old man from Mgarr and a Honda Fit driven by a 40-year-old man from Mosta, accompanied by a woman, 35 from Xagħra, a boy, 6 and a girl, 11.

The two drivers were unhurt.