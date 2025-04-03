A 41-year-old woman pleaded guilty to using a forged passport when leaving Malta on her way to Dublin. The woman flew from Malta to Rome and was stopped in Italy on the suspicion that she was using a forged passport.

The Ethiopian woman, who has been living in Malta for the past 11 years, was sent back to Malta and subsequently arrested.

Police inspector Hubert Gerada told the court that while the woman had a Maltese passport issued in 2019 and was valid until 2021, the dates on the passport had been altered to 2023 until 2026 respectively. She was also accused of forging the Maltese residence permit.

After she was given time to rethink her plea, the woman confirmed she would be admitting to the charge.

The prosecution and defence made submissions on punishment, with Gerada requesting the minimum prison term allowed by law in view of the fact that she had a clean criminal record.

The defence agreed to the submissions made by the police inspector.

No bail was requested at this stage, and the woman was remanded in custody pending sentencing.

Magistrate Monica Vella presided over the court. Police inspector Hubert Gerada prosecuted. Legal aid lawyer Nadya Fiott assisted the accused.