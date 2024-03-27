A 48-year-old woman was rushed to hospital on Wednesday following an accident in the Regional Road Santa Venera tunnels.

The police said the three-car collision occurred at 1.45pm. All the cars were southbound.

The victim, who is from Mosta, was driving a Daihatsu Boon that was involved in a collision with a Peugeot 107 driven by a 19-year-old man from Kalkara, and a Ford Fiesta, driven by a 43-year-old man from Birkirkara.

The woman's condition is not yet known but her injuries are not life-threatening, a police spokesperson said.

The police are investigating.