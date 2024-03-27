A 48-year-old woman was rushed to hospital on Wednesday following an accident in the Regional Road Santa Venera tunnels.

The police said the three-car collision occurred at 1.45pm. All the cars were southbound.

The victim, who is from Mosta, was driving a Daihatsu Boon that was involved in a collision with a Peugeot 107 driven by a 19-year-old man from Kalkara, and a Ford Fiesta, driven by a 43-year-old man from Birkirkara.

The woman's condition is not yet known but her injuries are not life-threatening, a police spokesperson said. 

The police are investigating.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.