A woman was grievously injured after her car overturned in a Ħamrun crash on Friday morning.

The victim, a 33-year-old woman from Qormi, was driving a Toyota Vitz when she crashed with a parked Honda Fit.

According to a police statement, the crash occurred at 2.30am on Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp, Ħamrun.

An ambulance, paramedics and the Civil Protection Department were called to assist the woman, and she was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital. She was certified to be suffering grievous injuries.

A police investigation is underway.