Works on the rebuilding of the breakwater at Buġibba and the building of ancillary facilities have gone past the halfway stage, the transport minister said on Thursday.

He said the works on the Buġibba Ferry Landing Site are an integral part of Project SMITHS (Sustainable Multi Intermodal Transport Hubs across Malta) to facilitate and promote maritime transport along the east coast of Malta and ease congestion on the roads.

Works on the ferry landing terminal in Sliema were completed recently, as were upgrading works in Valletta and Cottonera.

Transport Minister Chris Bonett visited the works in Buġibba with Chirs Fearne, the minister responsible for EU funding.

The Buġibba works feature the building of a new breakwater, slipway, pontoon, a waiting area, gangways and fenders.

The works are projected to cost €4.2 million, of which, €2.8 million will be EU funds.