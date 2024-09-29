The Xewkija local council is objecting to the government's proposal of a small aeroplane runway that is being recommended for approval.

Last week, a planning authority case officer recommended the upgrading and extension of the Xewkija heliport to allow nine-seater aeroplanes to land on the island.

It is now up to the Planning Commission to decide on PA/07333/22 on October 10.

If the commission gives the green light, the government plans to launch scheduled and chartered flights from the airfield. According to the case officer's report, helicopters - including the air ambulance - will also operate from the Xewkija strip.

Should the application be approved, the existing airstrip will extend from 174 metres to 445 metres.

But the proposal did not go down well with the PL-led Xewkija council.

In a statement on Facebook, the council said the councillors unanimously voted to object to the application.

"The council believes this project will be a nuisance for Xewkija residents and harmful to the environment including increased pollution and loud noises.

"The council demands that application PA 07333/22 be suspended in order to hold an open consultation with all local residents with the aim of addressing their concerns and safeguarding their interests."