Xewkija Tigers registered an impressive 6-2 win over Nadur Youngsters, while challengers Qala Saints beat Kerċem Ajax to move level with Gozitan champions at the top of the standings.

Nadur and Qala will face off in a crucial direct encounter on Sunday at 4pm that will have a huge say on where the title will go this season.

The Tigers built their win by netting three goals in each half with Argentine striker Brian Parada hitting the target four times.

Xewkija took the lead on 17 minutes through a penalty, awarded for a foul by Gianluca Muscat on Claudio Daniel Frances, which was converted by Parada.

Nadur’s reaction was sterile and Xewkija went on to add two more goals before the break, through a shot from outside the area by Frances and a Dejan Bogdanovic.

