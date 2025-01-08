The overall unemployment rate for November 2024 stood at three per cent, at par with the previous month, but the number of unemployed youths was up by 10.7 per cent, the National Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

The number of youths aged between 15 and 24 years who were unemployed in November 2024 amounted to 3,297.

That month the total number of unemployed persons stood at 9,824 down by 1.2 percentage points on the previous month and by 4.4 percentage points compared to November 2023.

As many as 6,528 people aged between 25 and 74 years were registered unemployed in November 2024.

The unemployment rate for males stood at three per cent, dropping by 0.1 percentage points compared to the previous month, while the female unemployment rate stabilized at 2.9 per cent.