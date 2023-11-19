The Malta Institute of Accountants has welcomed 157 new accountants as members after completing their respective qualifications through ACCA and the University of Malta over the previous academic year.

MIA CEO Maria Cauchi Delia welcomed the new members to the Institute, describing it as a 4,000-associate strong platform which gives the profession a strong voice and its members the opportunity to exchange knowledge and experience, build contacts and receive support throughout their career. She encouraged new members to consider the various opportunities for participation offered by the institute, particularly through its different committees and working groups, including the Young Members Group.

MIA president Mark Bugeja called on new members to stand for integrity, to uphold the highest ethical standards and to strive to earn the trust of those who depend on the profession’s expertise. Recalling historically notorious cases of corporate misconduct, he highlighted the critical role of accountants and auditors in ensuring accurate financial reporting and enhancing public trust in business.

Bugeja also called on accountancy professionals to embrace life-long learning.

“The advent of cutting-edge technologies, such as automation, artificial intelligence and data analytics, underscores the importance of ongoing education. These advancements are reshaping the profession and staying current with technological trends is essential for professionals to effectively harness these tools in their work,” he said.

During the course of the event, the institute recognised the achievement of the top University of Malta graduate and ACCA affiliates in the presence of dean Emanuel Said, and Lauren Ellul, head of department of the Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy at the University of Malta, and Magda Krupa Hernandez, ACCA director Europe, Middle East and Americas.

These were Alessandro Mommo (first in Malta Overall Performance, September 2022 ACCA Top Affiliate), Darren Rapa (first in Malta Overall Performance, December 2022 ACCA Top Affiliate), Kimberly Galea (first in Malta Overall Performance, March 2023 ACCA Top Affiliate), Noor E-Mohammad Mustun (first in Malta Overall Performance, June 2023 ACCA Top Affiliate) and Annie Caruana (best University of Malta accountancy student).

Krupa Hernandez expressed her pride at the ACCA’s partnership with the institute and the teams that worked together to make the joint examination scheme practical and relevant. She called on new graduates to celebrate the moment but appreciate that this is not their final career peak but the beginning of a successful and rewarding process.

Professor Emanuel Said elaborated on how today’s accountancy and audit professional play a much more significant role, as determined by evolving international standards, the forces of globalisation, mounting social expectations and demands for accountability, transparency and green credentials at many levels. He also placed emphasis on the need to secure stakeholders’ trust.

“In any career choice we need to keep ethical values at the fore of our minds. It is not just what is legal, but what is right, fair and for the common good,” Said said.

During the event, the MIA also celebrated this year’s winners of the Kevin Mahoney Award for exceptional voluntary work and sense of altruism.

The award went to Berta and Kevin Vella, who set up a foundation after the untimely death of their young daughter to help sick children with necessary medication and equipment as recommended by the paediatricians at Mater Dei.