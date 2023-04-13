It's been a lucky streak for lottery players over the past few weeks, as record winnings were registered in the most popular draw games of the National Lottery, namely the Super5 and Lotto Quaterno.

The saying, ‘You’ve got to buy a ticket to get in the chance to win the lottery’, was never so true than in the past weeks as three players have taken home a combined sum of €1.6 Million, having won the Super5 main prize two weeks in a row over the past 2 draws, as well as the main Lotto Quaterno jackpot.

The biggest win came from POS 16 in Burmarrad on March 28, as the winning Super5 ticket paid the grand sum of €840,064.78 The winner had no particular preference for numbers having chosen the Quick Pick option to select what resulted in the five lucky numbers. Through the Quick Pick option, players allow the lottery system to randomly select a combination of numbers for the respective draw. A week later, the Super5 jackpot was won again this time from a winning ticket bought in POS 5322 in Birkirkara. The lucky winner went home with a total prize of €250,000.

The lucky streak continued over the Easter weekend, this time round during the draw of Malta’s favourite lottery game – Lotto. A lucky winner bagged €500,000 in what surely will be remembered as the luckiest Easter ever. The winning ticket was bought from POS 98 in Qormi.

Since taking over the operation of the National Lottery on July 5, 2022, National Lottery plc has paid record sums in terms of winnings. This has not been just a question of pure luck but also a conscious commercial decision to improve the prizes for draw-based games. Moreover, the company has abolished the practice of the previous operator by eliminating the prize cap on Lotto winnings.

With better prizes, no prize limitations and with more weekly draws, it's time to take a chance. Who knows, it could be you next.

The Lotto draw is undertaken every Tuesday and Saturday while Super5 is drawn every Wednesday. All draws are broadcast live at 8:40pm on TVM and on the company’s social media channels.