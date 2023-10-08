The 20th edition of the L-Istrina BOV Piggy Bank Campaign was officially launched by President George Vella and his wife, Miriam, and Bank of Valletta CEO Kenneth Farrugia in the presence of the principals and heads of schools participating in the campaign.

Also present were Matthew Vella, Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation, Justin Schembri, Shadow Minister for Education, and John Huber, chairperson of the Malta Community Chest Fund.

The L-Istrina BOV Piggy Bank Campaign was launched in 2004 with the aim of creating more awareness about solidarity among schoolchildren from a young age, while collecting much-needed funds for the Malta Community Chest Fund (MCCF).

Cardboard piggy banks will shortly be distributed to every class in every primary and secondary school in Malta so students can make donations, which will then be collected and presented to L-Istrina by BOV.

“The purpose of this campaign, since its inception 20 years ago has always been that every little counts,” President Vella said.

“What started as a small campaign has grown in size through the enthusiasm of the students, and through the participation of parents and the heads and staff of all schools in Malta and Gozo and has become a permanent fixture of the L-Istrina effort, with the ultimate aim of helping those who are most in need.”

Vella proceeded with a heartfelt appeal to the heads of schools present during the event held at the Presidential Palace in Valletta to embrace this campaign and promote it within their respective schools.

“Besides helping the Malta Community Chest Fund’s mission, we hope that the participating students will carry the values of altruism and solidarity throughout their life,” the President said.

BOV CEO Farrugia added: “Our long-term commitment as an active citizen within the community in which we operate has led us to this milestone of 20 consecutive Piggy Bank campaigns, where the very first contributors will now be participating as parents and hundreds of people have been helped by the MCCF through funds collected through this campaign.

“I echo the president’s appeal to all present here to recognise the values imparted through this campaign, as well as the positive benefits for the community.”

Farrugia also highlighted how the bank continues to embrace its ESG principle by further reducing the impact of this campaign on the environment, with this year’s piggy banks made from recycled cardboard and with minimal use of eco-friendly ink, which will once again be sent for recycling following the campaign.

Funds collected through the L-Istrina BOV Piggy Bank Campaign by students, as well as a donation by the bank, will be presented during the live broadcast of L-Istrina in December.