A 20-year-old was critically hurt in St Julian’s on Friday evening when he slipped and fell while walking on the promenade, police said on Saturday.

The man, who is a French national, was walking on Triq Ġorġ Borġ Olivier at 8.30pm when he fell and hurt himself.

A medical team administered first aid on-site and then rushed him to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, the police said.

Doctors have certified his injuries as being of a serious nature.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras is leading an inquiry into the case, which is also the subject of a separate police investigation.