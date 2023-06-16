A 67-year-old diver died in Gozo on Friday after finding himself in difficulty in the area tax-Xatt l-Aħmar in Għajnsielem.

The police said in a statement they were informed that a person needed assistance at 6.15pm.

They went on site together with a medical team from Gozo General Hospital where they found the diver on land. He had been taken ashore by people who were on site.

The victim, who is German, was immediately given first aid on site but was certified dead on site.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.