Maltese, English and other European languages will take centre stage for a free one-day festival to be held at the University of Malta’s Valletta campus on Sunday, September 24.

Festalingwi, which is being organised by the European Commission Representation in Malta in collaboration with the University of Malta, commemorates the European Day of Languages.

Over 20 different activities are planned for the event, complemented by an array of informative stands.

For children, events range from a theatrical performance by More or Less Theatre titled "The History of Malta and Maltese", the final of the Żanżan Kelma Maltese spelling bee as well as French classes especially tailored for children.

Attendees can also sign up for introductory courses in Maltese Sign Language and Maltese for foreigners, as well as an introduction to the Basque language.

The European Day of Languages is a yearly celebration of linguistic diversity and cultural heritage across Europe, established by the Council of Europe and European Commission. It is celebrated annually on the 26 September.

Festalingwi will address pertinent topics, including local attitudes towards Maltese and English, as well as the role of Maltese in an increasingly multicultural society. Local NGO Inizjamed will lead a literary workshop, while the Department of English Students Association (DESA) will be testing attendees’ literary knowledge at their stand.

The festival will culminate with a Maltese language musical performance by Djun, with Mariele Żammit and Christian Borg also enchanting the audience with Maltese songs and traditional għana infused with a jazzy twist.

David Schembri, Language Officer at the EC Representation, stated, "Languages are at the core of our lives, and by delving deeper into them, we gain insights into ourselves as individuals and as a society. We hope that Festalingwi will nurture a profound love and appreciation for languages, whether foreign or our own."

Attached files The Festalingwi programme of events.

Pierre Cassar, Director of Marketing, Communications and Alumni at the University of Malta, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "The University of Malta is a leading institution in language scholarship in Malta, and we are thrilled to have a new platform to showcase our language research and teaching to a broader audience beyond our lecture halls."